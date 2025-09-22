Jacob Young Returns To Make Another Amazing Catch — Proving It’s Not Just the Mets He Can Beat

Maybe the Mets weren't "unlucky" after all. On Monday against Atlanta, Washington Nationals outfielder made another running grab in the fifth inning, bobbling the ball before flashing quick reflexes to snag it.

Young locked in for another clean highlight catch.

Jacob Young’s Incredible Hacky Sack Catch Caps Mets’ Painful Loss To Nats | WATCH

Washington still lost, 11-5, but Young kept adding to a reel that’s starting to look like a highlight reel … at the Mets' expense.

The Mets, of course, know that pain firsthand.

On Sunday, Young pulled off two "lucky" catches to crush their comeback attempt in a 3-2 Nationals win.

One was a hacky-sack stunt — dropping the ball, kicking it off his foot, and scooping it back into his glove. The other came in the ninth, when he robbed Francisco Alvarez at the fence.

Mets fans howled "WHY US?" but the answer is staring them in the standings.

It's the unlucky Mets of old making a return in 2025, perhaps at the worst timing possible.

In the tight wild-card race, the Mets have dropped six of their last 10 games.

