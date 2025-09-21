Jacob Young’s Incredible Hacky Sack Catch Caps Mets’ Painful Loss To Nats | WATCH

Jacob Young snags one (or two) of the better catches of the 2025 MLB season.

The best catch on Sunday didn’t come from the NFL.

At Citi Field, Nationals centerfielder Jacob Young turned what looked like a near-miss into a highlight, showing off some surprising hacky-sack skills.

In the fifth inning, with Washington up 3–1, New York’s Brett Baty drove a ball deep to center. Young tracked it down and got his glove on it, but the ball slipped free.

Before it could hit the grass, Young instinctively kicked it back into the air and snagged it.

The Nationals held on for a 3–2 win, tightening the Mets’ grip on the final wild-card spot. New York still leads the race, but both Cincinnati and Arizona are within two games.

With Sunday’s victory, the Reds leapfrogged into the third and final wild-card slot, holding the tiebreaker over the Mets.

Young wasn’t finished. In the bottom of the ninth, he tracked down another tough shot, robbing Francisco Alvarez with a running grab.

Mets fans were left exasperated, venting on social media that plays like Young’s "only happen to the Mets."

With just a week left in the regular season, Young’s quick feet and steady glove delivered one of September’s most unforgettable highlights.

