Angel Reese Turns In Another Terrible Game As Brittney Griner, Dream, Dominate Chicago Sky

Angel Reese played one of her better games of the season on Friday, and it still wasn't nearly enough to give her a positive rating. Or to get her Chicago Sky even remotely close to securing their third win of the season.

Reese and the Sky played Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center on Friday in the battle of WNBA players who most hate Caitlin Clark. Despite a relatively close halftime score, the Fever pulled away, winning 88-70 to drop the Sky to just 2-7. And once again, clips of Reese's, shall we say, adventurous shooting attempts got most of the attention.

One user on X said that "Angel Reese plays like Ewing when the MonStars took his talent." Which, ouch, and yet, watching Reese attempt to shoot a layup late in the second quarter, it's hard to think of anything else.

If this were the first time Reese made an incredibly unathetic-looking play on a layup it'd be one thing, but even her team's GM has made it clear that her offensive performances need to improve.

Angel Reese Continues Getting Rebounds, Missing Layups In Battle With Brittney Griner

Reese went 4-10 from the field on Friday and 4-7 from the line, reaching 12 points with nine rebounds, three assists, one steal. Her three turnovers though, contributed to a -14 +/- rating. Though to be fair, that wasn't the worst number of the Sky's starters.

Still, the lack of trust she seems to have from her teammates was glaringly obvious. Midway through the first quarter, Reese tried to establish herself in the post and repeatedly called for the ball. Only to be completely ignored and watch her teammates take a shot clock violation instead.

Maybe it's because they saw Reese's first shot attempt of the game, which was, well, extremely ugly.

Griner played 26 minutes, taking just three attempts from the field and making 3-5 free throws for a seven point outing. Four rebounds and three blocks contributed to a +24. Most importantly though, she was once again able to avoid questioning about her outburst on the bench several weeks ago that seemed directed at Clark.

The Sky play the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, hoping to rebound from yet another loss. At least we know Reese will have plenty of rebound opportunities on her layup attempts.