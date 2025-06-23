ESPN Clown Show Destroyed For Angel Reese Tweet During Blowout Loss: REACTIONS

ESPN might want to dial back the Angel Reese hype.

The Chicago Sky got blown out 107-86 Saturday by the Phoenix Mercury, and Reese's statline was comically bad. She finished the game with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and a -25 +/- rating.

Yet, she managed to hit a three (about as rare as a unicorn sighting), and that led to ESPN firing off a tweet featuring a hilarious emoji.

ESPN roasted for Angel Reese tweet

As soon as I saw this tweet, I knew the reactions were going to be gold. Gassing up Angel Reese while her team is getting rocked isn't surprising, and the emoji is certainly a funny touch.

However, social media is the wild west, and you have to know you're opening the door to getting crushed.

That's exactly what happened. You can check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While the ESPN tweet is bad, nothing beats the one from CBS Sports about Angel Reese hitting a wide-open lay-up.

Making it look easy!

For the record, Reese is shooting 37.4% from three and 27.3% from three on the season. Not exactly elite material.

Yet, the media continues to hype her up as a generational talent, when everyone with eyes can see that's simply not true.

What do you think about ESPN's tweet and Angel Reese's career? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.