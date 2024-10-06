Angel Reese Explains Her Seemingly Inconsistent NFL Fandom

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is really turning into quite the NFL fan.

Last week , she appeared in Baltimore to support the Ravens in their Sunday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which they won 35-10. Evidently, she was a good luck charm for her hometown team.

Today, she made her presence known on the sidelines yet again, but this time she was not in Cincinnati to support The Flock. This time, she was in Chicago at Soldier Field wearing a Bears uniform before they took on the Carolina Panthers.

That’s a bit strange. One week, she’s a Ravens fan, the next, she’s a Bears fan. Which is it? Are we going to see her show up at a random sideline each week sporting a different team’s threads?

Social media seemed to think so, with Bleacher Report saying that she’s currently on an NFL "tour." However, that hasn’t been Reese’s intention with her back-to-back appearances on Sundays.

Using that same Bleacher Report post, she explained her seemingly random appearances.

"I’m from Baltimore but I live in Chicago, this ain’t no tour sorry!," she wrote .

For once, I’m with Reese on this one. I’m a diehard Boston sports fan, but if I were a pro athlete in a city with a thriving sports culture, I’d do my best to show my support for whatever teams were there (except for New York City, you wouldn’t catch me dead wearing one of their uniforms). I understand what she’s doing.

Apparently, where she goes, the home team wins. Chicago defeated Carolina by a score of 36-10.