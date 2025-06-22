Angel Reese Ties Career-Low In Rebounds Days After Filing Trademark For 'Mebounds'

It was an eventful week for Angel Reese in the filling-out paperwork department, but not so much when it comes to snagging rebounds.

It was reported on June 16 that Reese had filed a trademark for the term ‘Mebounds,’ which is a phrase her critics have been using given her uncanny ability to miss wide-open layups, snag the offensive rebound, and stuff the stat sheet. Not only is the trademark move a way to lean into all the trolling, but perhaps make a buck off of it.

Fast forward five days after the trademark filing report was made public, and Reese wasn't doing any ‘Mebouding,’ or any rebounding at all.

During the Chicago Sky's 107-86 home loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Reese only recorded two rebounds, which tied her career-low. She also played a creer-low in minutes with just 21, but did manage to shoot 100% from the floor by going 1-for-1 en route to scoring nine points in her short stint.

With Phoenix running away with the contest, it wasn't too surprising to see Reese get limited minutes in the second half of the blowout. Phoenix a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 17 as Sami Whitcomb hit five threes herself.

Chicago fell to 3-9 on the season with its latest loss, giving the Sky the second-fewest wins in the WNBA only behind the Connecticut Sun, who still have just two wins through 13 games.