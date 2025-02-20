Angel Reese Bashes Delta Airlines For Cheap Reimbursement

The infamous upside-down Delta Airlines flight, which left several passengers critically injured and the rest of the crew traumatized for life, followed up the news by offering its passengers $30,000 each for the incident.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese thought the offer was ridiculous.

Reese posted her reaction on X and sounded flabbergasted by the low-ball offer.

"Wait that's it? YEAH NO," the Sky forward posted.

As reported by OutKick's Joe Kinsey, all 80 passengers aboard the flight into Toronto survived the crash that left three critically injured, but not life-threatening, including a young child who was transported to a Toronto hospital. In total, 18 passengers were treated for injuries.

Footage from the plane crash showed an upside-down POV from passengers. The Delta Connection flight 4819 was headed to Toronto at the time and was said to experience gusty winds before things went sideways.

The incident added to the spree of airline issues kick-starting 2025.

Fans agreed with Reese's shocked reaction regarding the bad compensation.

"That ain’t even gonna cover the cost of the mental health trauma and PTSD over this crash," one fan said.

"I'll need my own private plan to cope with flying again," another fan chimed in.

