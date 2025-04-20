Angel Reese Has One Piece Of Advice For Hailey Van Lith Ahead Of Rookie WNBA Season

Drafted No. 11 overall by the Chicago Sky, Hailey Van Lith has been reunited with Angel Reese.

The two played together at LSU in 2023–24 under head coach Kim Mulkey. They had a successful season, going 31–6 and reaching the Elite Eight before a loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes knocked them out of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Now, with one WNBA season already under her belt, Reese has offered one simple but key piece of advice to her new rookie teammate: be in shape.

"As long as you're in shape, you can take the bumps and the bruises as they come," Van Lith said of Reese's advice. "But if you're gassed, that's a hard place to be in in training camp. My one goal is to be in the best shape that I can."

Van Lith played five seasons of college basketball for three schools — Louisville, LSU and TCU —and averaged 15.2 points per game. Last season with the Horned Frogs, she recorded a career-high 5.4 assists per game while leading TCU to its first Elite Eight in school history.

During Van Lith's introductory press conference with the Sky on Thursday, the 23-year-old said she can't wait to share the court again with her former LSU teammate.

"I'm really, really looking forward to the chance to play with Angel in this new system and see how it goes," Van Lith said. "I think that we'll be even more impactful than we were when we played with each other in college."

The Chicago Sky will open their 2025 WNBA season against none other than Clark and Indiana Fever on May 17 in Indianapolis.