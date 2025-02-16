Americans Savagely Troll Justin Trudeau For Being 'Damn Proud' Of Canada After Four Nations Loss

Canadian governor (excuse me, Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau clearly had no one looking out for him before he sent out a post on X.

Last night, Trudeau was in attendance at the Bell Centre in Montreal for the Four Nations Faceoff matchup between the United States and Canada. The game that many players on both sides called "the biggest game of their careers" lived up to the billing, as it was chock-full of emotion from the start. Three Americans - Matthew and Brady Tkachuck and J.T. Miller - each fought a Canadian in separate fights before the game was 10 seconds old.

Once the fists stopped flying and the players started skating, the United States showed that it is on the rise to be the No. 1 superpower in men’s hockey. After surrendering an early goal to Connor McDavid, the Americans punished the Canadians with brutal physicality for the entirety of the game, and scored three unanswered goals via Jake Guentzel, Dylan Larkin, and Guentzel again to secure a 3-1 win. With one game of Round Robin play still left, the United States has already secured a spot in the tournament final in Boston on Thursday.

Despite getting throttled on home ice, Trudeau decided to post on X that he was proud of his country. That’s right, after losing 3-1 and seeing his countrymen boo "The Star Spangled Banner," Trudeau said he was thrilled with how Canada represented itself last night.

That’s certainly a take. I wouldn’t have used the word "proud" for suffering an embarrassing defeat, but to each his own.

Plenty of Americans saw this tweet and mocked the Prime Minister for his ludicrous take.

We all knew that Canada and the U.S. had different standards of excellence, but I didn’t know it was this different. Our neighbors to the North might have a chance to redeem themselves if they can make it to Thursday night.

But even if they get there, don’t count on a redemption story. The Americans proved they are the Big Brother - for now.