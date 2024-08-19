American Olympian Noah Lyles Disses Nikola Jokic, His Latest Shot At NBA Players

American Noah Lyles loves two things: winning races and picking fights with NBA players. His latest attack on the world's best basketball league came at the expense of three-time MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

Lyles captured a gold medal at the Olympics in the 100M sprint, the first Olympic gold of his career.

He failed, though, in his attempt to win the "double" by also capturing gold in the 200M sprint. Afterward, Lyles said that he had COVID and wasn't feeling well when he ran.

He still managed to win a bronze medal in the 200M, however.

But Lyles makes the most news when he talks about the NBA. He drew headlines when he stated that NBA Champions shouldn't be called "World Champions" because they only play in North America.

To him, he is a "World Champion" because he beat everyone in the world.

That being said, the Olympics featured a TON of NBA players and the American squad – entirely comprising NBA stars – won the gold medal.

To be fair, Lyles doesn't just pick on NBA players. He also took a shot at Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, by claiming he didn't know who he was.

Well, apparently the "I don't know who you are" diss is one of Lyles' go-tos because he did it again with regard to Jokic.

It seems like Lyles knows that his moment in the sun is coming to an end. Americans really only pay attention to him when the Olympics come around, and that's four years away.

So, in order to try and stay in the spotlight, he's making headlines by going after other famous athletes.

OK, cool. Thanks for the gold medal, Noah.

We'll see you again in four years. Maybe, if you're still fast enough.