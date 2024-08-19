American Gymnast Jordan Chiles Plans On Keeping Her Bronze Medal, Despite CAS Ruling

Jordan Chiles may have been officially stripped of her bronze medal from the 2024 Summer Olympics, but she’s still going to hold on to it.

The American gymnast went from fifth to third in the women's floor exercise final after an appeal to the judges about her score. However, because of a wild set of circumstances, the Court of Arbitration for Sports invalidated the U.S.’s appeal, which dropped Chiles back down to fifth place. As such, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu was given the bronze for the event after the appeal process.

But that doesn’t mean that Chiles is stopping her quest to get it back - or rather, be officially recognized for it.

See, while the record books currently show that Barbosu got the bronze, Chiles still has her medal from the ceremony at the Olympics. And she doesn’t plan on giving it back.

According to USA Today’s Christine Brennan , Chiles will continue to hold onto the medal while she and her team continue to file an appeal.

"There are no plans for Chiles to give the bronze medal back as U.S. officials say they plan to appeal what the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said were ‘significant procedural errors’ by CAS. That appeal would presumably go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal," Brennan wrote Thursday.

The next step for Team USA would be to file an appeal in the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. While there is no exact time frame on how long that process will take, it goes to show that Chiles and her team are convinced that they have a convincing case to keep her medal.

And Chiles is certainly doing her part to send that message.