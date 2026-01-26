‘Proud’ American Amanda Anisimova Won't Be Playing The Liberal Media Political Games At The Aussie Open

Amanda Anisimova made it abundantly clear that she had absolutely zero interest in talking politics at the Australian Open last week. A tennis player at a Grand Slam who is focused on playing tennis instead of talking negatively about her country from the other side of the world. The audacity.

Nevertheless, the American's ‘non-answer’ about life back in the States with Donald Trump back in the White House didn't sit well with everyone, which led her to double down about sticking to tennis.

Following her straight-sets win over Wang Xinyu on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals in Australia, Anisimova was asked about "all the chatter and discourse" around her during the tournament and how she was handling it.

That "chatter and discourse" encompasses two different topics involving Anisimova: her ‘non-answer’ regarding politics back home and a deceptive video accusing her of hitting a ball kid during a match, which she made clear never happened.

The reporter, who appears to be author and New York Times contributor Ben Rothenberg, did not mention politics or allude to any ongoings in America during her Sunday presser, but that didn't stop Anisimova from wading into the waters a bit.

"In my other press conference, the fact that I didn't want to answer a question that was obviously intended for just, like, a headline and clickbait, that was my right," Anisimova explained. "It had nothing to do with my political views or anything like that. The fact that people assume they know my stance on certain important topics is just wrong, and it's not factual."

Anisimova claiming she "didn't want to answer" the initial question isn't entirely accurate, because she actually did give a response.

Following her win in the second round, the New Jersey native was specifically asked how she feels playing "under the American flag right now," which she responded to with a pro-American message.

"I was born in America, so I’m always proud to represent my country. A lot of us are doing really well," Anisimova explained. "It’s great to see a lot of great athletes on the women’s and men’s side. I feel like we're all doing a great job representing ourselves."

With the reporter, alleged to be Owen Lewis, a freelancer for The Athletic, not getting the anti-American quote he was looking for, he doubled down, asking if her perspective had changed representing the country a year into President Trump's second term. This is when Anisimova shut the discourse down by answering, "I don't think that's relevant."

READ: Anti-American Reporter Seemingly Disappears From Australian Open After Justified Criticism: A Timeline

Anisimova is not the only American player to be asked loaded, anti-American questions by the reporter looking to insert his own political beliefs into the situation.

Coco Gauff was the first American player to be asked by the reporter to share her feelings "about the state of the U.S. one year into the second Trump administration."

After saying that she felt "fatigued" talking about politics, she stated that "it's hard being a black woman" in the United States.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Ethan Quinn were also asked similar versions of the same question earlier in the tournament. Gauff is the only player to have taken the bait thus far, while Anisimova is the only player to promote even the slightest pro-American response.