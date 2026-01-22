American Tennis Star Stuffs Liberal Reporter In A Locker After Loaded Question About Representing The U.S.

A reporter at the Australian Open is pushing his own liberal political beliefs in the media center, asking American players how they feel about representing the United States with President Donald Trump having been back in the White House for a full year in his second term.

The reporter's sole agenda is to bait Americans into bashing the United States and the President, and is choosing to do so while covering a tennis tournament in a country where, just five weeks ago, two gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

READ: Naomi Osaka Takes Unseriousness To New Level By Taking Court At Australian Open Dressed As A Jellyfish

American Coco Gauff took the reporter's bait after her victory in the second round, saying it's "hard being a black woman" in the United States. Madison Keys wasn't quite as blunt when asked about representing the U.S. with Trump in the White House, but explained that she wasn't "a fan of divisiveness" while adding, "we are a home of immigrants."

Amanda Anisimova, the No. 3 player in the world, wasn't having it.

Following her straight-set win in the second round, the New Jersey native was specifically asked how she feels playing "under the American flag right now." It's safe to say her answer wasn't what the woke reporter was looking for.

"I was born in America so I’m always proud to represent my country. A lot of us are doing really well," Anisimova explained. "It’s great to see a lot of great athletes on the women’s and men’s side. I feel like we're all doing a great job representing ourselves."

With the reporter not getting the anti-American quote he was looking for, he doubled down, asking if her perspective had changed, representing the country a year into President Trump's second term.

"I don't think that's relevant," Anisimova replied.

A ‘sports’ reporter not actually reporting on the sport they're meant to be covering, and instead pushing political nonsense, is nothing new, and has become common ground in the world of tennis, where the majority of the media leans left, lives on Blue Sky, and has pronouns in all of their social media profiles.

With her very strong, pro-American message, Anisimova isn't just embarrassing the reporter asking the question; she's putting forth her best effort to shut down the ridiculous rhetoric about the country she was proudly born in. The same country that many of its own citizens are trying to embarrass, degrade, and disrespect at any given opportunity.

Anisimova is looking to win her first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, and she'll proudly be doing so with the American flag next to her name.