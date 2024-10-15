Alpine Has Everyone Confused With Their Indiana Jones Livery For The USGP

Formula 1 is making its second of three stops on US soil this weekend with the United States Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, and if you're planning on watching, be sure to study that spotters guide, because Alpine just made this weekend way more confusing than it needs to be thanks to a special promotional deal for the upcoming Indiana Jones video game.

The new game — which is titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it looks fantastic — comes out for some platforms later this year, and so the marketing machine has been firing up.

To get some eyeballs on the new game, the game's promotional team cut a deal with Alpine to run a special livery for the United States Grand Prix.

We've seen things like this before, and it's always cool. Earlier this year, Alpine even ran a Deadpool livery. So, let's see it!

Uh… excuse me? Did… did they just copy McLaren's homework?

Now, I get that orange is kind of an Indiana Jones color and is a great color to use on the same weekend that the Texas Longhorns have a big game not too far from the track, but that's not burnt orange. That looks like straight-up papaya orange.

How did no one pipe up and say, "Hey guys, just thought I'd throw my two cents in and point out that this livery is looking just a bit papaya-ish, and we will be racing against McLaren this weekend… as we do every weekend."

It's going to be confusing to tell the Alpines from the McLarens, but fortunately, there will be two things helping us out.

First is a bit of sagely advice from yours truly:

The second thing that will help us all out, is that McLaren is using a special livery this weekend as well, and it's a nod to their iconic chrome liveries from back in the day.

Alright, that'll make things a bit easier… but not much.

This isn't the only way that Alpine has caused a little confusion. They've also partnered with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs for a new merch collection that includes what sure looks like a football jersey.

So… that's an F1 team partnering with a basketball from San Antonio for a football jersey to commemorate a race in Austin.

Yeah, I'm still trying to figure that one out too.