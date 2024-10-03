Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix Offering Genius Ticket Option Tailored To College Football Fans

It's going to be a wild weekend in Austin, Texas, from October 18 through 20 with some major sporting events happening in town at the same time.

Over the course of the weekend, you've got Formula 1's United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas which will last from Friday to Sunday and will even feature a Sprint Race on Saturday.

But speaking of Saturday, on that same day, not too far away, the Texas Longhorns will host the Georgia Bulldogs in what will likely be one of the most consequential games of the college football season.

Considering that F1 is clearly in Longhorns country, ticket sales seem like they would be a little difficult, what with such a massive game on the schedule that weekend.

Well, they came up with a brilliant solution in what has to be the first F1 ticket option catering to college football fans.

…probably because most other races around the world aren't impacted by college football, but still…

Circuit of the Americas' website is offering a special "Split The Uprights" package which does exactly what it sounds like it does: gives college football fans tickets to Friday's on-track sessions (which would be the weekend's only free practice session and the Sprint Shootout) and to Sunday's Grand Prix.

It leaves out Saturday's Sprint Race and qualifying for the Grand Prix, but for those who already had plans to tailgate and hit up the Longhorns-Bulldogs game, who cares?

I don't know about you, but that sounds like the best weekend ever to me. Maybe the folks who buy that ticket will even luck out and the start time for the game will be later and they can catch the Sprint Rave and qualifying while out in the parking lot.

I don't know if you could have a Saturday better than that.