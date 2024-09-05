Alleged Drunk Driver Responsible For Deaths Of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau Has Hearing Postponed

The man accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, while allegedly driving drunk made a brief court appearance on Thursday and learned that he will be spending more time behind bars.

According to TMZ, Sean Higgins appeared in court virtually, this time wearing an orange jumpsuit instead of the anti-suicide smock he was wearing for his first court appearance.

The 43-year-old's second court appearance lasted only a few seconds, however. The expectation was that the presiding judge would make a ruling on Higgins' pretrial conditions, however, that was pushed back until September 13. This means Higgins — who reportedly sighed upon learning that he'd spend a week in jail because of the holiday weekend — will spend another eight days locked up before there's a ruling on those pre-trial conditions.

Higgins is facing two charges of death by auto after allegedly admitting to officers that he had consumed "five or six beers" before hitting and killing the Gaudreaus last Thursday evening.

Higgins allegedly attempted to pass other cars while behind the wheel of his Jeep Grand Cherokee which led to him hitting from behind the brothers who were both on bikes.

The tragedy has rocked the entire sports world. On Thursday night, the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets — the two teams Johnnny Gaudreau played for throughout his 11-season NHL career — held candlelight vigils to remember him and his brother, a former Boston College and minor league player who had been serving as a high school coach before his death.

Several of Gaudreau's Blue Jackets teammates spoke before and during the vigil, sharing memories of their teammate and offering condolences to his and his brother's family.

Jackets general manager and president of hockey operation Don Waddell also offered remarks on Thursday.

"While there’s a huge hole in our lineup, there’s an even bigger one in our hearts," he said. "Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew."