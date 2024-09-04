Blue Jackets Players, GM Speak About Gaudreau Brothers' Deaths Ahead Of Candle Light Vigil

Several Columbus Blue Jackets players along with general manager and president of hockey operations Don Waddell held an emotional press conference ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

The two brothers were killed last week after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey on the evening before their sister's wedding. The incident has shaken the hockey world.

"While there’s a huge hole in our lineup, there’s an even bigger one in our hearts," Waddell said. "Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew."

The Blue Jackets GM only took the job a few months ago, but according to WBNS, said he knew Gaudreau through his work with USA Hockey. He also confirmed that the entire team would travel to the funeral once those arrangements have been finalized.

"From New Jersey to Boston, Calgary to Columbus, and everywhere in between have inspired us with expressions of love and support," Waddell continued. "I know that means the world to the Gaudreau family and it means the world to our organization as well."

Several players were also on hand including captain Boone Jenner and defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Zach Werenski.

"As a team, we’re going to get through this together," Jenner said during his remarks. "We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable, and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere because I know that’s what Johnny would’ve wanted."

Werenski thanked Gaudareau for turning down a bigger deal with the New Jersey Devils to play in Columbus.

"You brought so much joy and excitement to this city," he said, per Sportsnet. "I’ve never quite seen anything like it."

Gudbranson said that Gaudreau would "continue to inspire me to be just like you," and also asked for people to think twice before drinking and driving.

"If you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not," he said. "Find a way home."

The remarks from Waddell and his players were followed by a candlelight vigil which included further comments from Jenner and Branson, as well as center Cole Sillinger.

Their remarks were followed by 13 minutes and 21 seconds of reflection in honor of the Gaudreau brothers.

After owner John P. McConnell offered closing remarks, Blue Jackets fans capped off the emotional vigil by chanting, "Johnny Hockey."