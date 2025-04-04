Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky For NHL's All-Time Goal-Scoring Lead After Two-Goal Night

I had a feeling that when news broke that the Great One was going to be in the house, something special was going to happen, and Alexander Ovechkin delivered the goods by scoring two goals to tie Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goal-scoring lead at 894 goals each.

Ovechkin came into the night two off of Gretzky's mark and three away from passing the record.

He had a good chance to do some scoring with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, a team that came into the night having given up the third-most goals in the entire league.

The first goal of the night came just a few minutes into the game to open the scoring.

Ovechkin prowled around the net mouth and eventually got a feed from Dylan Strome, who was parked behind the net.

He did what he had done 892 times before that and put the puck in the back of the net.

The game proved to be a bit closer than you'd expect given the Capitals are one of the best teams in hockey and the Blackhawks… aren't.

But the game was tied 3-3 with just under 14 minutes to play in regulation. The Great 8 gave his team a one-goal lead to Gretzky's record, and fittingly, he did it on the powerplay from his signature spot in the left faceoff circle, firing the puck past Chicago's Spencer Knights (who made some incredible saves on Friday night) off of a feed from long-time teammate John Carlson.

Ovechkin accomplished the feat in one fewer game than Gretzky, which is a mind-blowing stat.

Even cooler, Gretzky was there to witness it, just like Gordie Howe was when he tied and then surpassed his mark.

And, yes, that was FBI Director Kash Patel in the box with him.

Everyone knows what an accomplishment Ovechkin accomplished with his family, Gretzky, and so many more people in the house, and the Blackhawks made sure to stay and shake hands with the co-all-time goal-scoring leader.

The Capitals' next game is Sunday afternoon on Long Island against the New York Islanders, and I can assure you that that will be a hot ticket, because something tells me Ovechkin is going to find the back of the net for the 895th time in his National Hockey League career.