Wayne Gretzky Is Following Alex Ovechkin To See Him Break His Goal-Scoring Record

Wayne Gretzky is reportedly hitting the road and following the Washington Capitals wherever they go — like a hockey Deadhead — until Alex Ovechkin scores career goal number 895 and breaks the Great One's once thought to be unstoppable goal-scoring record.

According to the Associated Press, Gretzky will be on hand when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night with Ovechkin just a hat trick shy of claiming the record for himself.

Friday's game will be a good chance to get some goals as the Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in hockey and have allowed the third-most goals of any team in the league behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins (who the Capitals play in their season finale) and the San Jose Sharks.

So, this is probably a good time for Gretzky to start hitting games because the record-breaking goal could come at any time.

Gretzky following the Caps mirrors what the late, great Gordie Howe did for him when he closed in on the scoring record back in 1994. At the time, Gretzky was closing in on Mr. Hockey's all-time mark of 801 goals.

It's pretty clear that Ovechkin appreciates the support.

"It’s great," Ovechkin said. "He’s been supportive all the time to me. It’s a fun time right now. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but right now it’s all attention to a hockey game. It’s a pretty cool moment."

His teammates are pretty fired up about the prospect of having the Great One following them around too.

"The greatest player of all time is coming to follow us for however long it takes, so it’s exciting," Caps center Dylan Strome said. "I think Ovi and Gretzky have a pretty good relationship. And obviously the ambassador that he’s been for the game for as many years as he has, he does a ton for hockey and a ton for Canada, so it’s cool."

We'll see if Ovechkin can add a goal, or two, or three on Friday night with the Great One looking on.