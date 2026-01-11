Alex Bregman Immediately Wins Over City Of Chicago On Social Media After Reportedly Signing With Cubs

Sports fans in the Windy City who pull for both the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs experienced pure euphoria on Saturday night. We're talking about a 2-hour stretch that will go down in Chicago lore forever.

As the Bears appeared to be completely dead in the water, trailing the Green Bay Packers 21-3 in their NFC Wild Card matchup, major news broke in the baseball world with reports of third baseman Alex Bregman agreeing to a five-year contract to join the Cubs.

After news of the Bregman signing sent a shockwave around Chicago, it also seemed to jump-start the magic at Soldier Field.

The Bears managed to outscore the Packers 28-6 just after the Bregman news broke, putting together one of the great postseason comebacks the NFL has ever seen.

READ: Bears Coach Drops F-Bomb On Packers In Electric Locker-Room Speech After Cold Shoulder To Matt LaFleur

Not only can the Bears' faithful sarcastically tip their caps to Bregman for shifting the momentum, but the third baseman himself also leaned into the Chicago love by tossing up a Bears' flag on his Instagram story after the team pulled off the magical comeback.

That's a guy who gets it. Throwing up the Bears flag on the IG story while the Cub faithful is already fired up about you reportedly coming to town is some strong situational awareness.

Bregman, a free agent, reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $175 million. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, upwards of $70 million on the deal is deferred money. The deferred cash reduces the dollars paid by the Cubs over five years while also reducing the luxury tax hit from the deal.

As for the Bears, they'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend if the Birds take care of the San Francisco 49ers. If the 49ers win in Philadelphia, then Chicago will face off against the Los Angeles Rams.