Alejandro Tosti Goes Scorched Earth On 'Idiots' Accusing Him Of Slow Playing Min Woo Lee At Houston Open

Alejandro Tosti may have been a non-factor during Sunday's final round of the Houston Open despite starting the day in second place, but that doesn't mean he wasn't in the mix.

Tosti struggled out of the gate Sunday with a bogey on the opening hole and fell a handful of shots behind his playing partner and eventual winner Min Woo Lee in a hurry. While things appeared cordial for the first 90 minutes or so of the round, things got very interesting on the Par 5 8th hole.

Lee hit a wayward tee shot, leaving his golf ball directly underneath a bush well right of the fairway. After contemplating taking an unplayable or trying to hit a shot from his knees, Lee ultimately took the unplayable and managed to save par, but did so after taking 12 minutes to make up his mind.

It felt like an eternity on the broadcast, meaning it had to have felt even longer in person, and Tosti was none too pleased. The Argentinian called over a rules official to complain about the amount of time Lee took to hit his shot. Tosti's complaining was more than warranted given that it ultimately took Lee around 30 minutes to finish the single hole.

Four holes later, more drama unfolded, and Tosti was caught right in the middle of it.

After the group hit their tee shots on the Par 4 12th hole, Tosti took his time to make his way to the fairway. The NBC broadcast team certainly took notice of Tosti's pace, and on-course analyst Jim ‘Bone’ Mackay was perplexed by the situation.

Many believe that Tosti was slow-playing Lee after what unfolded four holes prior, plus, Bones practically said as much live on the air, which didn't necessarily put Tosti in the most positive of spotlights.

Tosti decided to reply to the X post from Golf Channel's Brentley Romine on Monday with a vengeance, but deleted his post about an hour later. Golf Digest was able to snag a screenshot of the post before it disappeared from everyone's feed.

Tosti wants the "idiots" to stop with the "fake news" and for those people to go "f0ck yourself."

While he did delete his original reply, he posted another shortly thereafter that wasn't quite as harsh reiterating that he had gone to the bathroom and made a drink, hence him being so far behind his playing partner's walking down the 12th fairway Sunday.

After a couple of weeks when the pace of play wasn't one of the biggest storylines or complaints on the PGA Tour, the excruciating issue has jumped right back towards the top of the list.