Min Woo Lee Earns Win In Houston, Alejandro Tosti The Electric Factory, And The Scottie-Rory Masters Show

Min Woo Lee is a winner on the PGA Tour. It feels like reading that sentence was a long time coming, but the Australian managed to earn his maiden victory in just his 56th start on Tour, and did so in dramatic fashion in Houston with the two best players in the world playing chaser.

Alejandro Tosti was also trying to catch Lee in Houston on Sunday afternoon, but took his sweet, sweet time in the process. The mind games the Argentinian was trying to play during the final round were historic. Annoying and a bit disrespectful, but historic nonetheless.

Speaking of the two best players in the world - Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy - it's starting to feel like it could be a two-horse race between the pair at Augusta National in under two weeks. Nobody would mind seeing that situation unfold at the Masters, but if it does, who gets the nod heading into the year's first major?

We'll get into it all in this week's edition of Par Talk. As always, shoot over any thoughts and concerns to mark.harris@outkick.com or yell at me on Twitter @itismarkharris.

Min Woo Lee Holds On In Houston

Winning on the PGA Tour is incredibly tough, and Min Woo Lee was reminded of that during Sunday's final round at Memorial Park.

Lee held a four-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round and held the same lead with just five holes to play, but then things changed, and changed quickly.

With both Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland playing chasers down the stretch on Sunday, Lee stepped to the tee on the Par 5 16th hole with a chance to slam the door shut. Instead, he hit the foul ball of all foul balls to find water off the tee.

After being forced to re-tee, he managed to find dry land and ultimately walk away with a pretty sporty bogey. Meanwhile, in the group ahead, Scheffler was riding a streak of four consecutive birdies, and Lee went from coasting to the finish to a guy holding on for dear life, clinging to just a one-shot lead.

Lee was well aware that a pair of pars over the final two holes would, at worst, put him in a playoff with Scheffler. Knowing the situation and actually going out and executing are two very different things, however.

Lee opted to hit an iron off the tee on the short Par 4 17th, a wise decision, and managed to get up-and-down from the fringe. He wasn't given the luxury of keeping his driver in the bag on the final hole, a 490-yard Par 4, but he did manage to keep his tee shot in play, tugging it left, leaving him with a solid angle to the flag.

Left with a tricky putt from just off of the green, Lee was two putts away from his first PGA Tour victory and multiple years of job security.

He managed to hit the lag putt of all lag putts, leaving him with a comfy tap-in to change his life.

Credit to him for having fun with the situation as well, joking that he was going to go through a full Aim-Point process on the putt from three inches.

While Lee wasn't at the very top of the odds board heading into the Houston Open, he was certainly a name everyone circled given the setup at Memorial being tailor-made for long hitters who aren't exactly the most accurate.

Sometimes the data works out perfectly, and Lee's win certainly represented that, given he hit just 22 of 52 fairways on the week and still managed to make 26 birdies.

Alejandro Tosti Is The Walking Embodiment Of ‘Zero F-cks Given’

Alejandro Tosti may not have had his best stuff golf-wise during the final round, but he still delivered some sicko content on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is known for running hot on the course, began the day four shots back of Lee and stumbled out of the gates playing his first three holes at 1-over par. After Lee extended his lead over him in the first handful of holes, things got interesting on the Par 5 8th hole.

Lee blew his tee shot well right, and his ball ended up settling underneath a bush. After contemplating taking an unplayable or trying to hit a shot from his knees, Lee ultimately took the unplayable and managed to save par, but only after taking 12 minutes to make the decision.

Meanwhile, while all of this was going on, Tosti had called over a rules official to complain about the amount of time Lee took to hit his shot. His complaining was more than warranted given that it ultimately took Lee around 30 minutes to finish the hole, and Lee was noticeably slow throughout Sunday's final round.

While it seemed like all had calmed down from the drama on the eighth hole, Tosti wasn't finished.

After the group hit their tee shots on the Par 4 12th hole, Tosti took his sweet, sweet time to make his way to the fairway. The NBC broadcast team certainly took notice of Tosti's glacial walking pace, and on-course analyst Jim ‘Bone’ Mackay was perplexed by the situation.

Tosti and Lee did hug it out after the round, for what it's worth.

While Tosti may have had a valid reason to complain about Lee's pace earlier in the round, he's not going to get the benefit of the doubt in any situation like this after being suspended during his time on the Korn Ferry Tour for repeated disputes with players, officials, and volunteers.

Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy At Augusta, Who Says No?

This isn't some Earth-shattering take by any means, but it's starting to feel like we can break down the 2025 Masters into two groups: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, and then everybody else.

Scheffler has yet to find the winner's circle in 2025, and while some may claim it could mean that he will be too hungry for a win at Augusta National, a place where you have to be patient, we're still talking about the No. 1 player in the world who has two green jackets and has four Top 15 finishes in six starts this season.

In the Scheffler - McIlroy discussion, McIlroy may have two wins to his name in 2025, but he's still the biggest question mark of the two, given the multiple heartbreaks he's suffered at the Masters in years past.

We say it every year with Rory, but heading into this year's Masters, there is a different feel surrounding him. That different feel doesn't have everything to do with the (exceptional) golf he's playing, either, but he's carrying a stronger, bolder mindset into the year's first major that we haven't seen out of him in years.

Given that the best players in the world will also be fighting for a green jacket and the game of golf being so unpredictable, it may sound foolish to say, but at this point, I think I'd take McIlroy and Scheffler, and you can have the rest of the field.