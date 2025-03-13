PGA Tour Player Pushed Into Pond During Celebration After Making Ace On Iconic Island Green At TPC Sawgrass

From the shot itself to the celebration that ensued afterward, every hole-in-one made on the Par 3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is a memorable one. Some stand above the rest, however, and Alejandro Tosti's immediately turned into an all-timer thanks to what he did after his golf ball found the bottom of the cup.

As is tradition, the pin placement on the iconic 17th green for Wednesday's practice round ahead of The Players was at the front of the green, leaving a backstop for players to use to knock their shots close.

Tosti, the No. 200 player in the world, landed his ball about 10 feet beyond the pin before it rolled back on a perfect line to the hole. He immediately ran toward the pond in front of the tee before and suddenly found himself in the water after a member of his team pushed him over the ledge.

Tosti eventually got out of the pond to retrieve his hole from the cup, and was sure to pose for a picture he'll never forget on the iconic green.

Tosti wasn't the only person to make an ace on the Par 3 17th on Wednesday afternoon. Collin Morikawa's caddie, J.J. Jakovac, jarred it as well in the annual caddie competition earlier in the day.

Tosti is making his Players Championship debut this week, and to kick things off with an ace on Wednesday is certainly a unique way to start what he hopes is a lengthy career teeing it up at TPC Sawgrass.