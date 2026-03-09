The Colts Paid Alec Pierce WHAT?!

Free agency in the NFL is always crazy. And it's important to remember that, like with all free markets (well, except the salary cap part, but you get what I mean), supply and demand play a huge role in the cost of goods. That might help explain the Indianapolis Colts reportedly re-signing Alec Pierce for four years and $116 million max (with $84 million guaranteed and $60 million guaranteed at signing).

Those are not typos; I checked the numbers multiple times. Alec Pierce, who just had the first 1,000-yard season of his career (barely cresting that total with 1,003 yards in 2025), got nearly $85 million guaranteed. This is nothing against Pierce, who is a solid player, but those are bonkers numbers for a guy whose season-high in catches is 47 (also 2025).

Pierce found himself in the fantastic situation of being a wide receiver (a position that is in high demand) in a free agent market that was quite low in supply. Plus, the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't brimming with wide receivers, either. There are a few solid prospects (Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon), but none is a can't miss surefire Top 5 or Top 10 pick.

Mike Evans was the other veteran option and he signed with San Francisco. Evans and Pierce are very different players in very different stages of their careers. Pierce is a 25-year-old speedster who can stretch defenses on the outside. Evans is a 32-year-old future Hall of Famer who relies more on his reliable hands and pristine route-running than pure speed at this stage of his career.

Plus, Evans probably wasn't as interested in maximizing his value (he's made over $150 million in his NFL career) as he was in going to a team that is in a position to compete for a Super Bowl.

Add it all up and Alec Pierce found himself in very high demand when NFL free agency opened on March 9. And, honestly, good for him. He seems like a good kid and, as a free-market capitalist, I have no issues with him getting paid what the market said he deserved.

Would I have paid him that? Hell no. But it's not my money, so go get that bag, Alec!