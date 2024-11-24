Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Savagely Roasted After Embarrassing Loss

Social media is cooking Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer following a pathetic loss to Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide got boat raced by a bad Sooners squad 24-3, and the team's playoff hopes are now on life support.

QB Jalen Milroe finished with 164 passing yards and three interceptions in what has to be one of the worst Alabama quarterback performances in years. The team also put up an embarrassing 70 rushing yards while giving up 260 rushing yards on the other side of the ball to Oklahoma.

Social media crushes Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide are now 8-3, and the Nick Saban era is a distant memory. The reactions on social media are ruthless and hilarious.

Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

There are few things more entertaining in life than watching college football fans just destroy a coach or program after an unacceptable loss.

Wisconsin fans have been on a roll all season, and Alabama fans are getting in on the action. It's not just Alabama fans ripping DeBoer. It's college football fans in general.

The Crimson Tide went from being feared across the country to losing to one of the worst teams in the SEC by three touchdowns. That's now losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and the Sooners.

Times sure are changing in Tuscaloosa.

I'd advise DeBoer to stay off social media for a few days. He's not going to find anything there that makes him happy. As for Alabama fans, best of luck moving forward. Looks like you're going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.