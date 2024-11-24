Wisconsin Fans Erupt With Anger After Humiliating Loss

Wisconsin fans are quitting on the program after another humiliating loss.

The Badgers lost to Nebraska 44-25 Saturday in Lincoln to fall to 5-6, and there was absolutely excuse for what unfolded.

It was a disgusting performance for the Badgers, and the team's bowl streak now depends on beating Minnesota in the last game of the season. It's a disgraceful position to be in.

Wisconsin fans blow their lid after losing to Nebraska.

While Nebraska fans storming the field was pathetic (you can read my full reaction to that here), Wisconsin's play was easily the worst part of the day.

You can read reactions from fans on social media and Reddit below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Worst team of my life. Congrats on that title

Fire Chris McIntosh

Fire Tressel too

Disgraceful

Terrible guys. That’s why I wasn’t going to tip my hat about your game last week. Just terrible.

Such a great choice to give Fickell a bajillion dollars without any safety net for us. It stinks that he should be fired but can’t be. Fickell stinks.

Whole staff needs to go. If not? Then Fire McIntosh. What a disgrace ....

I understand losing games because of the offense but giving up 44 points to Nebraska is a complete joke.

I didn’t realize when McIntosh said he wanted to "turn this program around" he meant from 7-5 to 5-7.

How do we go from playing decent against Oregon to getting absolutely destroyed by Nebraska

All of the support that we show for this program just for you to play with no heart

How do we go from hanging with Oregon to getting blown out by a sh*tty Nebraska team.

I paid money to watch that nonsense in person.

How does this defense give up 40+ to Iowa and a Nebraska team that also fired its OC? Just an absolute decimation of a perennial top defense by Fickell and co

The golden age of Wisconsin football really is over, huh?

BADgers back in full effect, hopefully can keep the bowl streak alive but I have very, very low expectations for next week. Woof.

Bad players. Bad schemes. Bad coaching decisions. Just bad.

Poor execution, poor coaching, no creativity, no heart, and most importantly soft. We’ve entered the dark days of the program. 2002 to 2023 was a good run of great to at least pretty decent football. The run is going to end next week

I don't blame fans one bit who are upset. Not even a little bit. They should be upset. There's no excuse for what Wisconsin fans have endured the past few years.

Long gone are the days of winning 10 games and always going to a great bowl game. Those days feel like a different lifetime, even though they were only a few years ago.

Now, the Badgers are 5-6 after getting blown out by an average Nebraska team. Any Wisconsin fan not angry isn't paying attention or already has a dead soul.

To all the good Wisconsin fans out there who love OutKick, my emails are open for complaints and anything else on your mind at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. At least we can grieve the death of our beloved program together.