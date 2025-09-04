Alabama Football Hits Embarrassing New Low Ahead Of Next Game. Have Fans Given Up?

Alabama football is in a very dark and uncharted place at the moment.

Fans had been hoping Kalen DeBoer would enter the 2025 campaign showing serious signs of improvement after a 9-4 2024 season.

The exact opposite happened.

Florida State rocked the Crimson Tide 31-17, and DeBoer's team looked terrible pretty much the entire game. Fans are in an open state of revolt.

Alabama ticket prices are cheaper than a cheeseburger.

Ticket prices are generally a pretty solid indicator of how much excitement there is surrounding a team. There's next to none for the Tide, judging by the prices for the game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe in Tuscaloosa.

Tickets on SeatGeek are currently selling for $6 before fees. Six dollars! That's cheaper than a double deluxe basket at Culver's - the best burger joint in America.

And before anyone jumps down my throat screaming that it's just Louisiana-Monroe, ticket prices to the game against Western Kentucky last year were more than 2.5x this price.

It's Alabama's first home game of the season, and I can currently purchase multiple tickets for the price of a case of light beer.

This is the mighty Tide we're talking about, and fans seemingly can't give tickets away. It's another brutal reminder that Nick Saban isn't walking back into the coach's office in Tuscaloosa.

Tickets to the game against Wisconsin are currently sitting at $19 before fees. I see no way where I sit out a trip to Tuscaloosa at this point. Do you have any recommendations about where to visit and what to see? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.