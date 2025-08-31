Alabama Football Coach Ruthlessly Destroyed On Social Media After Humiliating Loss

Distraught Tide fans vent their frustration in a very public way

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is getting crushed online following a brutal week one loss.

DeBoer went 9-4 in his first season in Tuscaloosa in 2024, and fans were hoping to see significant improvement in 2025.

Well, they got hit with a dose of reality on Saturday against Florida State. The Tide lost 31-17, and never looked impressive at any point in the game.

The DeBoer experiment took another big blow.

College football fans crush Kalen DeBoer after Alabama loss

There are a few things you can count on in life following a devastating college football loss. One of them is fans being heartbroken. Alabama fans have certainly checked that box.

The other is people taking to social media to rage. Buckle up for the show because DeBoer is getting thrashed on social media since Saturday night.

Check out some of the tweets and reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you are wondering how fans are taking Alabama's pathetic showing on Saturday, I can promise you it's even worse once you dig deeper.

Below is the Google Trends chart for people searching for information about his buyout. Spoiler: it's currently in the ballpark of about $70 million.

Alabama still has to play Wisconsin and Georgia before the end of September. Things might get very spicy if there's another loss over the course of the next month. What do you think will happen with DeBoer? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.