Alabama Columnist Is Livid Crimson Tide Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Wore A T-Shirt During Loss To Vanderbilt

The Alabama football program was going to get picked apart from top to bottom following its historic loss at Vanderbilt. From fans, media members, and even the most casual followers of the Crimson Tide, every single thing this team said or did moving forward this season was going to be scrutinized beyond belief.

This includes head coach Kalen DeBoer's wardrobe.

On Tuesday, two full days after Alabama's loss in Nashville, Joseph Goodman of AL.com pinned a column voicing his frustration that DeBoer had the audacity of wearing a T-shirt on the sideline during the loss.

The column was literally titled ‘Can someone please teach Kalen DeBoer how to dress?’

Here are just a few highlights from Goodman's piece of work:

"I mean, have you seen this guy on the sidelines? First it was hoodies and on Saturday it was a bargain-shoppers blue-light special. They say that clothes make the man, and I’m not sure that’s true, but the clothes DeBoer has been wearing during games kinda reflect the style of football at Alabama recently ... sloppy," Goodman wrote.

"Not only did Alabama lose to Vanderbilt 40-35 over the weekend, but DeBoer looked like Cousin Eddie won tickets to the Bama game at the last minute.

"What’s next, cut off jeans and a Keystone Lite tank from 1983? This is the Capstone we’re talking about here. Does DeBoer think he’s still coaching football out west?"

And yes, of course, Goodman hinted at the idea that if DeBoer stumbles again during the regular season, then he may end up losing his job after year one.

"This is the Deep South, not South Dakota. At Alabama, the football coaches are expected to dress up and never, ever, ever, ever lose to Team Anchor Down," he wrote. "DeBoer beat Georgia and thought it was a big deal. In the SEC, it’s every week. If he doesn’t start coaching, then DeBoer might end up losing his shirt, too.I know the guy is laid back, but is nothing sacred anymore at the University of Alabama?"

The column is hilarious and unhinged, but it's also not surprising.

This is Alabama football, a program that became the standard for all of college football under Nick Saban that's followed by a fan base that has experienced all of about 17 minutes of adversity in the last 15 years.

Tide fans haven't had many opportunities to complain, so when things don't go their way, you better believe they're going to find anything and everything to complain about.

If you're even the least bit surprised that Goodman and presumably plenty of Bama fans are livid over DeBoer's wardrobe then you simply haven't been paying enough attention to SEC football.