Alabama Player Accidentally Raises More Red Flags With Comments About Refocusing

Alabama player CJ Dippre might have raised more red flags after some comments about the team refocusing.

The Crimson Tide are sitting at 5-2 after losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Next up is a game this weekend against Missouri, and to say fans aren't happy would be a massive understatement.

This feels like the worst Alabama team in a very long time, despite having a lot of talent. One of the obvious issues is a lack of discipline, and Dippre is committed to fixing that.

Alabama players look to refocus after losing to Tennessee.

The team's tight end said the program is "tak[ing] pride in the small things" with five regular season games left, according to 247Sports.

Dippre said the following Tuesday:

"We got to just kind of take details and the small things. Don't get bored with the basics. Get back to what we're supposed to wear -- shirts tucked in, five minutes, 10 minutes early to meetings. Not all this late stuff. Not doing what you want to do. Just little things like that carry over to the football field. Because then if you take one wrong step, one wrong thing, it just all carries over. So you got to act everything, all throughout the day. Going to class on time. Everything is like would want to do on the football field. We have T.N.T. signs -- takes no talent. You make a mistake on a play, you get a flag, anything. Just takes no talent. Run to the sign, touch the sign. We got to back into that. Just accepting ownership, and stuff. We got to own up to it, accept it, flush and go 1-0 the next play."

While I can certainly appreciate the message Dippre is trying to get across, I'm not sure these comments are going to help.

What does he mean by "not all this late stuff"? Are Alabama players literally not showing up on time for basic things like meetings and practice?

If that's the case, then the team might be in a lot more trouble than the public realizes. Showing up on time with a solid appearance like a tucked in shirt is the bare minimum. It's not something to be celebrated.

Furthermore, what does he mean by "Not doing what you want to do"? Are Alabama players running around behind the scenes doing whatever they want? If so, then that's a huge problem. It's truly a comedy of errors in Tuscaloosa.

Remember, the team's OC implied the receivers pretending to play basketball were coached to do so, and now it sounds like simply showing up on time is an accomplishment.

It certainly appears like Kalen DeBoer has his work cut out for him, and with fans breathing down his neck, he has little time to get it fixed. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.