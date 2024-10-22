Alabama Coach Makes Bizarre Comment About Embarrassing Play Against Tennessee

Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan made a very strange comment when reacting to a now-viral moment from the Tennessee game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost on the road to the Volunteers this past weekend, and fans are in an open state of revolt after a 5-2 start.

It's not just that the Crimson Tide have lost to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. It's the fact the team appears incredibly undisciplined.

There are bonehead penalties and what appears to be a lack of effort and attention. One of the worst moments was when players acted like they were playing basketball on a failed QB sneak against Tennessee.

You can watch the play below.

Alabama OC Nick Sheridan tries to explain basketball moment from Tennessee game.

Now, to anyone with eyes and who has common sense, it looks like the players were just fooling around and not involved with the player.

There's no way the coaches would have told them to do that, right? Well, Sheridan seemingly implied that might not be the case.

"There's nothing on the field that, you know, we're not coaching. So, that's how I'd answer that," Sheridan told the media Monday. You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wait, so were the players told to pretend to shoot basketballs? Is that really the answer Sheridan wants to give? He should think long and hard about it because that's not a great answer.

The moment of players pretending to play basketball on a failed conversion was one of the moments that enraged fans on social media. Now, Sheridan is trying to convince people it might have been coached. If that's true, then it raises a lot more questions than it answers.

In what world would players pretending to play basketball be a good thing? The fact the play didn't convert just makes the situation that much worse.

I don't have answers for what's going on in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide, but fans definitely want a change. There has to be improvement or the backlash will continue to get worse and worse. Next up is Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Kalen DeBoer desperately needs a win. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.