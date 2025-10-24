Al Michaels Didn't Let The NBA's Bad Day Deter Him From Making Gambling Jokes On Thursday Night Football

This is why Al is a first ballot Hall of Famer

If you thought some pesky NBA betting scandal was going to stop Al Michaels from hinting at some BIG action in Thursday's Vikings-Chargers stinker, think AGAIN.

This is Al Michaels. He turns 81 in three weeks. He's a legend. A Hall of Famer. He can do no wrong, and when he does do wrong, nobody cares. Why? Because he's Al Michaels.

For decades, Al has made gambling references in his broadcasts. It's a running bit with him. Back in the day, it wasn't very kosher, because gambling was a big no-no in the world of sports. Sure, we all knew it was happening, but you weren't allowed to talk about it.

But now? Every league is in bed with either DraftKings, Fanduel, BetMGM or whatever obscure book they choose, and every TV station/streamer promotes the HELL out of those books. So, obviously, it's not as frowned upon as it used to be.

Unless we get days like Thursday, when the FBI dropped the hammer on the NBA, Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups. Then, it becomes a "maybe I sit this one out" sort of day.

Not for Al Michaels, though!

Al Michaels won't be silenced by the NBA scandal

Incredible. There was also a moment in the fourth quarter where Al and Kirk talked about some obscure game Al called in the '70s with a giant point spread. Just the best.

Again, Al Michaels has been doing this for years, long before sports betting became something you were allowed to talk about in the open. It used to be way more fun when he did it, and the league would SWEAT the whole time. That was a long time ago.

Obviously, when leagues and their TV partners lean so heavily into it, things change. But, if you thought Al would simply walk away from this little shtick just because it wasn't as ‘forbidden’ now, you've got another thing coming.

He was only going to UP his game, which is exactly what he's done. If you thought the NBA scandal was going to make him tone it down last night … think again, Jack. Ain't happening. He leaned right into the plate like the true professional he is.

Did Al have any $$$ on the over? No idea. He was well aware of it, though. I didn't. Instead, I had a 5-player parlay that would've cashed had the Vikings not sucked ASS the entire game.

I needed a Jordan Mason touchdown to hit. That was never going to happen. Not with stinky Carson Wentz hobbling down the field, and Kevin O'Connell absolutely refusing to take him out. What was going on there? Painful.

Awful game. A classic TNF clunker. Thank God we had Al.