AJ Brown Is Not A Fan Of Snow Games: ‘Wouldn’t Wish That On My Worst Enemy'

Despite getting the win on Sunday and, thus, advancing to the NFC Championship game, AJ Brown did not have a good time.

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22, in less-than-favorable weather conditions. The kickoff temperature of 33 degrees dropped below freezing as spitting snow made an appearance in the second half.

"You see it? I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy," Brown said after the game. "That was not fun. That wasn’t fun at all. Tough game, tough conditions, but made the most of it. Tried to get the win, glad we did."

Brown had only two catches for 14 yards on seven targets. Presumably because of the weather (and because they have All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley), the Eagles relied on their run game to carry them to victory. Philadelphia finished the game with 285 total rushing yards, versus only 65 yards through the air.

"We did whatever it took to get the win, regardless of the passing game [not looking] the way we wanted," Brown said. "But it doesn’t matter, man. It doesn’t matter at all. Most importantly, we got the win, and we advanced."

But Brown doesn't anticipate that Philly will rely solely on the run moving forward. This game, he said, was just an outlier.

"You’ve got to give this a pass," Brown added on the passing game. "You’ve got to give this game a pass, you know? It was just tough. The conditions were tough, you know? I keep getting this question. But, you can’t do nothing about it. The conditions were crazy.

"We couldn’t even see out there — so imagine throwing the ball and catching the ball, even though [the Rams] were doing it at the end. But, the game’s on the line, they didn’t have a choice. I don’t think that would’ve been their first choice. I think they probably would’ve tried to run the ball if they could."

The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the conference championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The extended forecast for Philadelphia predicts cloudy conditions with temps in the 30s. But, luckily for Brown, no snow is expected.