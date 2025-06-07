After Two Games, Is This The Best Stanley Cup Finals We've Ever Seen?

Far from finished, the series between the Panthers and Oilers couldn't get any more intense.

I think I'm going to need a cigarette after that one, boys and girls!

I'm exhausted just watching these guys!

Just when you thought the Stanley Cup Finals series couldn't get any more intense, following a thrilling Game 1 that took nearly a full overtime period, the Panthers and Oilers said "hold our beers" and gave us a double OT heart-stopper as an encore on Friday night.

We are only two games in, but many are already asking if this is the best Stanley Cup Finals of all time.

To be fair, the fine people of the internet can be prisoners of the moment from time to time, and we literally just saw a seven-game slugfest from these two teams less than 365 days ago, but through just two games, this series has delivered almost everything you could ask for:

Short-handed goals, controversy, physical play, multiple overtimes, and even foreign announcers losing their minds.

Ahh, music to my ears!

There is nothing quite like listening to someone blow a gasket in a language you can't even understand, makes you feel like a true cunning linguist.

Full disclosure, I am a Panthers fan, so you could say I have a vested interest in the outcomes of these games, but even if you're a neutral or a casual, this has to be some of the most entertaining hockey mankind has ever produced.

Every rock you overturn in this series, you're bound to find something incredibly interesting.

For example: last night's heroes on either side (Corey Perry for sending Edmonton to overtime with less than a minute left, and Brad Marchand for his 2OT GWG), are a combined 77 years old.

How freaking cool is that?!

If this series ends up going seven games – and it is almost preordained to do so – then I might need a heart transplant at the ripe old age of 32.

But my cardiovascular health is just a small price to pay for what may end up being the greatest playoff series in NHL history.

Just don't bookmark this article when the Oilers rattle off three straight snooze fests and win the Cup in five.