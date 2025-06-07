Hearing Game 2 Of The Stanley Cup Playoffs Called In French Is The Dopamine Hit I Didn't Know I Needed

Do yourself a favor and listen to this electric call.

If you stayed up on Friday night to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, you witnessed one of the most chaotic and dramatic playoff games in recent NHL history.

It had everything. Penalties galore. Scrums in front of the net. Highlight reel assists from Connor McDavid. A game-tying goal in the last minute. Six lead changes. Two overtimes.

And to cap it off, a breakaway goal by Brad Marchand - who has to be at least 700-years-old by now - in the second extra frame of extra time to even the series at one game apiece.

Unreal cinema. I need this series to go seven games. If it doesn’t, I’m suing someone.

The feeling of last night can be accurately summed up by this tweet from over a decade ago.

I didn’t think there was any way that reliving the moments from last night could have made it better than taking in all the action live.

And then, I saw this clip of two French guys calling the game, and I realized I was wrong.

Admittedly, I don’t know a word of French, but it didn’t matter. The energy from this call somehow made this game even more electric.

Sacré bleu! Inject this in my veins and get me a brick wall to run through.

I highly doubt there’s any way I could watch the upcoming games with these two dudes on the call. But man, the French population is getting treated to peak broadcasting performance.

Game 3 is on Monday night in Sunrise, FL.

I can’t wait.