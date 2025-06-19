Adrian Peterson Filmed In Massive Brawl Over Insanely Stupid Reason: WATCH

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson found himself trading punches……over a game of cards.

TMZ released video footage on Thursday of the former Vikings running back in a massive fight in late-May in Houston, and it's beyond wild to watch.

It's safe to say Peterson, who recently was arrested for a DWI, is in a whole different world than his time cutting up defenses on Sundays for millions of dollars.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Adrian Peterson filmed in massive fight.

TMZ further released details about the brawl, and it's hard to believe anyone could have been stupid enough to participate.

The catalyst for fists flying? A dispute over a single hand of poker, according to TMZ.

Peterson told TMZ "one thing led to another" after the dispute started, and the camera clearly captured the fallout.

TMZ further reported both men had "bloody wounds" to their faces following the altercation. Seems reasonable to get knocked around over *checks notes* a game of cards.

Let me be clear. You're a clown if you're an adult man who finds himself in a fight over anything other than an imminent threat to life and safety.

It's amazing that even needs to be said. Have a dispute over cards? Get up and leave. Put one foot in front of the other and walk out.

I've seen plenty of heated moments at the tables, and have never once watched it escalate. Granted, that's because security in Las Vegas is incredible, but you get the point.

What do you think about the situation with Peterson? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.