Adam Schefter And Mike Florio Spend Christmas Day In Pointless Pillow Fight About Pete Carroll

Adam Schefter and Mike Florio spent Christmas Day trading jabs with one another in of the most pointless back-and-forths imaginable. Given that Florio was involved, that should come as a surprise to absolutely no one.

On Wednesday morning, Schefter reported that former Super Bowl-winning head coach Peter Carroll "has expressed interest" in the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy and "would like to return to the sideline." The 73-year-old stepped away from the coaching world this year after 13 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks but stuck around to serve as an adviser for the franchise this season.

"Three teams -- the Bears, Jets and Saints -- are in the market for a head coach who can help reset their culture. Few coaches have been more effective than Carroll at doing just that," Schefter later reported on Wednesday in an expanded story at ESPN.

Carroll's resume speaks for itself. He's one of just four head coaches who have won a national championship and Super Bowl and has a combined head coaching record of 278-150-1 at both levels.

Despite those facts, Florio seemed to take exception to Schefter's reporting, or at least his style of reporting, as he accused him of pulling off a favor for Carroll's agent.

"Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Carroll wants back in," Florio wrote. "Which means, frankly, that Carroll’s agent has specifically told this to Schefter in the hopes that Schefter would broadcast it to the world, in the hopes of generating public opinion. Then, Carroll’s agent will owe Schefter big time."

"And that’s how the sausage gets made."

"It’s hard to fault Carroll’s agent for trying to use the media to get the word out about Carroll," he continued. "That’s the agent’s job. It’s not the media’s job, however, to engage in quid pro quo P.R. for coaching candidates."

Schefter didn't appreciate Florio's accusations.

There is a strong chance that Florio is right about Schefter doing a little PR work here, but the situation still begs the question: Who the hell cares?

We're talking about a story involving an NFL insider, a former coach, and him potentially wanting back on the sideline. Whether this was all going down on Christmas Day or in the middle of July, it's not that serious.

The NFL insider world is already bizarre enough, but Florio is determined to make it that much weirder.