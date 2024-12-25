Pete Carroll Reportedly Wants To Make A Return To Coaching So Bad That He Wants To Coach The Bears

Remember after the last NFL season when there was a deluge of coaches either retiring or at least stepping away from a long-time gig?

You had Nick Saban deciding to call it a career at Alabama.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots decided to part ways (although, let's be honest, things have been pretty cool for Bill since then).

And Pete Carroll's time with the Seattle Seahawks came to an end after 14 seasons.

After one hell of a career, it would be easy for the 73-year-old to move on, maybe teach more classes at USC — his old stomping grounds — but a new report suggests that Carroll still has a desire to coach.

A desire reportedly so strong, that he's even eyeing the Chicago Bears job.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carroll would like to try to turn around the Bears' fortunes.

Uh… all I can think of upon reading that is this GIF of Tim Robinson from I Think You Should Leave:

I mean, I'm sure the pay is great, but flipping around what looks to be one of the unluckiest NFL teams this season — they're the Bizarro Chiefs) — seems like one heck of a challenge.

But maybe a winning coach like Carroll is just what the doctor ordered.

I'll admit, I was pretty high on the Bears going into this season, especially when it came to their offense.

On paper, it looked good — Caleb Williams started his NFL career with weapons like DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet, with D'Andre Swift in the backfield — and I would tell anyone who would listen that the Bears were not to be slept on.

Then the season started, and boy, I think I've eaten more crow than a 747 flying through a murder (that's a group of crows, kids) because of those preseason proclamations.

I don't know about you, but I'd like to see it happen, and I think the Bears front office should be pretty fired up about (reportedly) having a high-end coach eyeing their vacancy.