Adam Schefter And Ian Rapoport Are Having A Pissing Contest Over John Harbaugh's Firing

Excuse my French, but ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport are currently engaging in a very public dick-measuring contest over the John Harbaugh firing in Baltimore.

And if that doesn't get the juices flowing on this second Thursday of the new year, I don't know what will!

This is what I live for, folks. I LOVE a good public beef between two insiders. Doesn't matter the sport. Could be the NFL. Could be MLB. Could be the NBA, although that market is pretty cornered right now.

The NFL, though, is KING, which makes this one especially appealing.

Here's the backstory: Ian says Harbaugh lost the locker room on the way out, which led to his "parting of ways," as teams like to say, even though it just means "you're FIRED."

Pat McAfee asked Schefty about this report on his show yesterday, and Adam … stuffed Ian in a locker and said NOT SO FAST, PAL.

Ian vs. Adam – WHO YA GOT?

As always, the answer is probably in the middle

"I don’t think that information right there could be any less true. "The players were coming to his office crying, hugging him, sending him goodbyes, calling him one by one."

Ding, ding, ding! Gloves up, fellas! It's time to throw hands.

Now, Ian wasn't the only one reporting this. But, McAfee used his name specifically, and he's a direct rival to Schefter, so this was clearly aimed at him.

One camp – Adam – says Harbaugh and Baltimore called it quits because "it was just time for a change."

The other camp – Ian, others – says the locker room started to fracture a bit towards Harbaugh.

Personally, I got to Armando for all my news. He reported that the relationship between Lamar Jackson and Harbaugh, while not terrible, had grown a bit strained over the years. That, and falling short in big games time after time, led to this eventual decision.

The smart money says to trust Mando! In the meantime, let's watch Adam and Ian duke it out on live TV.

I'd take Rapsheet in a bloodbath, by the way.