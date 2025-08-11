Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Fuels Hype for Washington Commanders' 2025 Season

Actor Jon Bernthal, a Montgomery County native and on-screen comic book hero, caught everyone off guard at the Washington Commanders’ training camp on Monday.

The Punisher visited Commanders practice and raved about his burning fandom for the Commanders.

(Personally, he always came off as a Jets guy.)

When it comes to his football team, Bern's the real deal and not like those other Hollywood weirdos more interested in Greenpeace.

"It feels so good to be a Commanders fan. It feels like it was back in the day," Bernthal shared.

Bernthal praised this new-look Commanders team after a success in 2024, also championing the character of guys on the team like quarterback Jayden Daniels, who met with Bernthal's son, who plays quarterback himself.

"You're either a go-getter or you're not. You can feel that this team is a bunch of go-getters. I think we are in real good shape moving forward," the actor added.

"It feels so good to be a Commander's fan," he continued.

"And it feels like it was back in the day, ‘83, ’84, ‘87, ’92. These guys are not just incredible athletes. … For me, as a father, just to see that the quality of men these guys are and the role models that they can be to these kids. My son's a quarterback. And for him to, for Jayden to take the time and say hello to him … it's just incredible."

Bernthal’s career is filled with unique roles, including Shane Walsh from The Walking Dead and Frank Castle in The Punisher. He’s also played strong roles in movies like Ford v Ferrari and The Wolf of Wall Street.

For Commanders fans, 2025 holds promise after reaching the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels' rookie season.

The QB played through broken ribs last year and remains the linchpin to this emerging offense's success.

However, a recent ‘dispute' between the front office and Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin over his contract could easily derail those expectations.

Though the fans in Washington aren’t just dreaming of playoffs, they’re hoping for a successful reboot to carry them long-term.

Could 2025 be the year the franchise rewrites its story?

