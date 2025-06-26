'F1' Actor Brad Pitt Is The Latest Star To Have His Los Angeles Home Burglarized

"F1" actor Brad Pitt is the latest target of LA’s burglary spree, proof that no home escapes the fallout of misguided liberal policies.

The break-in at his Los Feliz home occurred at 10:30 p.m. on June 25, while Pitt was away promoting his upcoming Formula 1 film, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE. An undisclosed number of items was stolen from Pitt's ransacked mansion.

LAPD is searching for three suspects connected to the burglary.

A wave of burglaries has swept through L.A., hitting the homes of athletes and actors, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose residence was ransacked in February of 2025.

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce and LAFC soccer star Olivier Giroud also reported losses of luxury watches and cash.

Between 2023 and 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers players Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, Evan Phillips, Blake Snell, and Miguel Rojas faced invasions of their homes or vehicles.

Authorities point to organized theft rings, including groups from Chile, exploiting social media and public schedules to target celebrities when they’re away.

The crime surge has fueled criticism of L.A. County leadership, including Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom, whose lenient crime policies are seen by some as emboldening criminals.

