Abdul Carter's 'S--t Happens' Response To Being Benched Shows His Immaturity

Abdul Carter was benched early in the game for second time in three games

We probably should have gotten a clue about how immature and entitled Abdul Carter was when he asked Lawrence Taylor to wear his number without having accomplished a single thing in the NFL, and when that request was denied, he then asked Phil Simms to unretire his number so he could wear that — again, an unproven player making a claim to greatness he had not earned.

But if those moves didn't show where Carter's head was at, the last three weeks surely have because he's been benched twice in that span for failing to abide by the most fundamental of team rules: Be where you're supposed to be on time.

Carter was benched the first two series of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots. But that wasn't the bottom quite yet. Because he followed that misstep with an initial vulgar, defensive reaction afterward.

Carter Gets Initially Defensive Postgame

"S--t happens," a shrugging Carter told reporters asking the reason for his benching.

Carter spent the first two series of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots on the bench because interim head coach Mike Kafka decided the player needed some sort of punishment for his actions of the last week. But rather than be accountable for a situation he created, Carter initially acted like a knucklehead with reporters.

"I ain't going to get into detail," Carter insisted when asked what happened.

"S--t happens," he repeated.

And then he had the nerve to contend he actually answered the question of why he was benched.

"You asked me the same question, I just answered," Carter said.

Carter's Rookie Season Disappointing

This wasn't going too well — kind of like Carter's rookie season.

When Monday night's game began, Carter sat on the bench alone, wrapped in his hooded cape, while the rest of the defense was on the field or standing around the sideline watching the starting defense work.

It was the second time in the last three games that Giants' interim coach Mike Kafka benched the rookie for whatever reason.

The last time, against Green Bay, it was for Carter reportedly sleeping through a walkthrough, a charge the player denies while also accepting he did something he said was "on me."

This game, the New York Post reported Carter "missed another team responsibility." ESPN later reported Carter was benched for tardiness.

Carter Late On Multiple Levels

That makes sense because Carter has been late to figuring things out this season. And Monday night's postgame interview was an example of that.

When he finally got into the game on New York's third defensive series, the team was already trailing. But he did eventually pick up his first full sack of 2025.

Said another way, Carter didn't collect his first full sack until Week 13 of the NFL season.

To Carter's credit, he did eventually figure things out in that postgame huddle around his locker stall. Rather than sounding defensive the entire time, he eventually showed some accountability for forcing the coaching staff to limit his playing time.

"I’m not going to get into the details of what happened," he said. "I let my team down today. The first two drives I was out, they scored 17 points. I take full responsibility for that. I have to be out there, and I’ll do better."

Will Abdul Carter Figure It Out?

Carter later added he needs to "be where I have to be" to avoid further benchings.

This is a hint of clarity. Look, Carter isn't a victim here. This is something he's done to himself that could be avoided if he merely acted like a professional.

"Like I said, I’ve got to be better," he ultimately said. "I’ve got to take part in what I do, be where I have to be at. Simple as that."