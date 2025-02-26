Abdul Carter Believes He's Better Than Every Player In The Draft And That Should Come With A Reward

INDIANAPOLIS – The point of this NFL Combine is ultimately to determine the order of April's NFL draft, so a lot of work is happening now and in the weeks to come to decide that. And Abdul Carter is willing to help get things started.

Because he believes the draft should start with, well, him.

Period.

Abdul Carter: 'I'm The Best Player'

"I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said moments ago during a Scouting Combine interview session.

That settles it.

Except it doesn't.

Carter, you see, is an edge rusher. He's a fine edge rusher. And edge rushers are very important because they affect the quarterback.

But he's not a quarterback. And with so many quarterback-needy teams at or near the top of the draft and so few quarterbacks worthy of a top pick, the chances are good a QB is going to go first in the draft somehow.

So, if the Titans trade their pick – as they are entertaining – the chances are zero that Carter will be the top pick. That's because no team giving up a mint to rise to the No. 1 spot is doing that with intentions other than picking a quarterback.

But if the Titans stick at the top spot, there's a small chance they may pick Carter.

Carter Has Met With Mike Vrabel

The greater likelihood is Carter, who weighed in at 248 pounds, will go somewhere in the top five picks. Perhaps Cleveland at No. 2, particularly if they trade Myles Garrett, New England at No. 4, or Jacksonville at No. 5, or maybe even the Giants at No. 3.

Yes, the Giants already have a lot of edge rushers in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. But, hey, you can never have enough great edge rushers.

Carter has already met with the Patriots and said coach Mike Vrabel is a "very serious, very upfront guy who is all about his business, which I like." He's also met with the Titans and others.

So does Carter still hold out hope of being No. 1 overall amid all these facts?

"It’s very important for me," Carter said. "That’s one of the goals I made before the season. It’s something I’ve always talked about. It’s what I’ve worked for. I feel like I’m getting close to that. I’ve just got to keep working, keep putting the effort in, and I’m going to accomplish my dream."

Carter is not going to work out at the Combine. He injured his shoulder at the Fiesta Bowl, and he said Tuesday it is 90 percent healed. Carter will work out at his Pro Day, instead.

"This next month," he said, "is really where I start getting close to 100 [percent]."