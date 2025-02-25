Cleveland Browns 'Can't Imagine' Not Having Myles Garrett

INDIANAPOLIS – If Myles Garrett is really, really, really intent on getting away from the Cleveland Browns, he's going to have to do something way more drastic than merely ask. Because he's asked, and the Browns have zero intention of trading him.

This from Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Tuesday:

"So Myles, as you guys have all heard me say, he's a huge part of our organization, really good person, he's an awesome player," Berry said to open his press conference at the annual NFL combine. "[We] understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed.

"We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns. So I just want to hit that off the top and with that I'll open it up for questions."

Why Not Give Garrett What He Wants?

Any questions?

Yeah, a few.

What does Berry think of Garrett showing no confidence in the Browns turning the thing around and becoming a winner in his lifetime and, more specifically, while Garrett is still elite?

"I think if by that you mean the trade request, trade requests, they happen across the league all the time," Berry said. "And I think at times for individual players that they'll have certain interests during different parts of their career, whether they're a young player, a veteran player, things like that.

"That's not unusual. It's not the first for us, it probably won't be the last. It's not the first across the league, but we respect, we appreciate Myles and, like I said, we're not interested in moving him."

Garrett was obviously frustrated after the Browns finished the season 3-14, which tied them for the NFL's worst record and got the club the No. 2 overall selection in the April draft.

Berry knows this because the two men talked after the season.

"Certainly understand his frustration from last year, we're all frustrated," Berry said. "Our focus is on obviously making the changes, adding the pieces to make sure that we don't feel like we did at the end of last season."

Berry Knew Garrett Wants Out

Berry said he and the Garrett camp were in contact after the season and in conversations it became clear to the team that Garrett wants to be traded.

But no conversations have changed the team's mind.

"We've had plenty of dialogue throughout the season and after the season ended certainly both him and his camp, both before and after the request," Berry said. "And again, our interest is in keeping Myles in Cleveland."

And this is where it's obviously going to take some measures by Garrett to perhaps convince the Browns he's not playing for them. Maybe a hold out would do the trick.

But here's the deal with this situation: A lot of teams say they have no interest in trading players before what? They trade those players. It's a way to raise the value of those players in trade negotiations.

But this doesn't feel like that.

This distaste for trading Garrett feels sincere.

And the reason it feels sincere, at least at this stage, is that the Browns believe they're some good quarterback play away from being a good team. They got middling quarterback play in 2023 and made the playoffs.

Good Rookie QBs Can Improve Things

So, what if they draft a good quarterback with the No. 2 overall selection? It can change things in 2025.

"Yeah, listen, we have a number of really good people in the organization," Berry said. "Coaches, front office, players. We are looking forward to the opportunities that are in front of us over the course of the spring with free agency, the draft, trade market, things of that nature.

"And we're excited to continue building this thing and get it back on track."

Not having Garrett is a void that could derail the whole train. But if they have Garrett, they believe they can be pretty good again. If they have a solid rookie QB – and the 2024 season proved those can turn losers into winners – and have Garrett, that might do the trick.

A cynic might argue the Browns could still be good by depending on what the return of a Garrett trade might bring. And that's possible. But not certain.

Browns Keeping Garrett For Now

Having Garrett as one of, if not the best defensive player in the NFL, is a certainty.

It is telling that the same Berry who said he's not interested in trading Garrett, wouldn't say the same about the No. 2 overall selection. He sounded open to that possibility.

And his willingness to publicly be open to speculation on the one while not the other suggests he's serious about both for precisely the same reason. He wants to maximize the Browns' chances to win.

And it's hard to do that by not having Myles Garrett.