Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce Dominated 'Most Annoying Players' Fan Poll

I mean... I think we all saw this one coming

The NFL season is almost upon us, and while there has yet to be a regular-season snap played, it's never too soon for some kind of meaningless fan poll, and this is a good one.

Who is the most annoying player in the National Football League? That is the question the Action Network set out to answer in a new poll that they did along with the research team, Research Without Barriers.

Their findings were shocking… to no one.

The winner (or I suppose loser) in this case was Aaron Rodgers.

You could see this one coming even if you were sitting in a pitch-black room for days. Some people don't like Aaron Rodgers for his politics, others find his caginess in interviews off-putting, while his drawn-out signings in New York and Pittsburgh certainly didn't win him any fans.

On top of that, you've got people who don't like him because he has just had their favorite team's number for about two decades.

We'll call those people, "Bears fans."

The runner-up this year was Kansas City Chiefs tight end and soon-to-be Mr. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce.

Again, fans could take their pick from a cornucopia of reasons to find the three-time Super Bowl champ annoying. Of course, there's the obvious one, which is how his relationship with Swift has taken over the NFL and beyond.

But you've also got his whole Pfizer campaign, the overexposure of the entire Kelce family, and his on-field success, then, yeah, there's more annoying material there than on a Taylor Swift album.

Following those two were Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Odell Beckham Jr.

What's interesting, though, is that when it came to which player individual fanbases found most annoying, every single one selected either Rodgers or Kelce as the most annoying.