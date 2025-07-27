Aaron Rodgers Takes High Road, Offers Classy Response To Terry Bradshaw's Strange Criticism

Aaron Rodgers respects the legends of the game, even if those legends may not exactly return the favor.

As rumors of Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers approached their peak back in May, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw offered up his opinion about the prospect, and made it abundantly clear that he hated the idea.

"What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? ... That guy needs to stay in California, go somewhere, and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there," Bradshaw said.

It turns out that that's exactly what the Steelers decided to do. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June, and the veteran later alluded to this upcoming season being his last in the NFL.

It was only a matter of time before Rodgers was asked about Bradshaw's scathing comments, and Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network stepped up and did so at Steelers training camp over the weekend.

While Rodgers could have essentially refused to comment and say that he's not worried about any of the outside noise, he took the high road, and showed respect to Bradshaw while offering to get together and get to know one another better.

"I’ve known Terry for a long time, being a part of Fox. Terry’s a legend. He’s an absolute legend. He won four Super Bowls. He’s had a legendary career in the media," Rodgers said. "But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn’t know me.

"And, so, he’s got an idea of what he thinks about me based on what I’ve done, the documentary, what I’ve said, darkness retreat, whatever the hell you want to talk about. I’d love to get to know Terry on a deeper level. I feel like if he gave me a chance to get to know him, then we’d have a good friendship.

So, I’d love to get to know Terry on a deeper level if he’s open to it. And maybe we can go chew some bark or whatever the hell he’s talking about together."

Rodgers was also sure to shout out not only Bradshaw, but other legends of the game for laying out the groundwork so that he and others can play the game for a very handsome living.

"They laid the foundation for us to be able to play in this great game. To be paid like kings and to carry on the tradition of excellence that guys like the Bradshaws of the world in the ’70s and Bart Starr in the ’60s and [Vince] Lombardi and Joe Montana and Steve Young and Troy Aikman and Brett Favre and all the greats," he said.

"We’re standing on the backs of those guys. It’s because of how they played and how they carried themselves that we’re able to have this opportunity to still play this great game, to get paid really well, to set ourselves up for our future."

The many haters out there have already made their minds up about what type of guy they think Rodgers is, and while this one clip from one interview won't change that opinion, it's hard not to tip your cap to the quarterback after the words he offered up about Bradshaw and many others who came before him.