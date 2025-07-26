Aaron Rodgers Needs DK Metcalf To Follow This One Rule As Training Camp Roommates

The rule has to do with the toilet.

Did you ever have that roommate in college who had a list of particular rules he wanted you to follow to keep the peace? DK Metcalf has one in Aaron Rodgers.

Both guys have joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and will potentially form a formidable wide receiver-quarterback duo. They’ve already made some progress in training camp, even though they’ve also had their bumps along the way .

Not only are they working on their on-the-field chemistry, they are also sharing the same dorm at the training facility. With that comes a clashing of two styles of living, and since Rodgers is the elder statesman, he’s putting his foot down on one specific thing he wants to avoid at all costs while the two live together.

Metcalf explained the rule to Yahoo Sports on Thursday:

"The toilet is super loud. So [Rodgers] was like, ‘Yeah, at night, if we got to p---, just don’t flush the toilet.’ I was like, ‘All right, bet.’"

Frankly, I could jive with that if I were in Metcalf’s shoes. My grandfather has a sign above his toilet at camp that says "If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down." (Guys will probably laugh at this). He and Rodgers obviously know a thing or two about how to save on money or protect sleep after peeing.

Even though he’s particular about his urine disposal habits, Rodgers appreciates the experience to bond with Metcalf.

"I’m on the first floor here, which is a good start," he said , speaking to reporters after practice Thursday. "I got DK as my suitemate, so we’re sharing a toilet and a shower. But I love this idea, this opportunity to be out here and to stay here and connect with the guys."

As long as the toilet stays quiet in the middle of the night, the experience should continue to be great.