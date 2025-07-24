Aaron Rodgers' Early Interception Stirs Buzz At Steelers Camp, QB Shrugs It Off

Once a quarterback wins four MVPs, it's hard to accept anything less than stellar.

Preparing for his first season with the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is bracing for turbulence at every turn. In his first practice with Pittsburgh, Rodgers threw an inexplicable interception to Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, targeting DK Metcalf, and reactions piled on the 41-year-old Rodgers, following a typically noisy offseason.

Many in the sports media hope the independently-minded Rodgers will fail in his last attempt to start in the NFL.

Rodgers, responding to the media about the early turnover and rocky practice, said he's glad to get the jitters out of the way early.

"It's good to get that out of the way," Rodgers said on Thursday. Last season with the New York Jets, Rodgers posted a 90.5 passer rating, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

After leaving New York, Rodgers took a vow of secrecy as he considered which team he'd join among the many NFL teams interested in his services.

Choosing the Steelers late in the offseason, after leaving other teams hanging, ruffled plenty of feathers, which Rodgers can only answer for with a strong season.

"Anybody who has watched me practice over the years knows you try certain throws at certain times," Rodgers continued. "Anybody that's watched me in games knows I've been pretty stellar at taking care of the football over the years."

DK Metcalf, also a first-year Steeler, acknowledged the pressures of a first practice with new teammates.

"It’s the first day; those things are going to happen," Metcalf said regarding Rodgers' interception.

"He's going to throw a lot of touchdowns. He's going to throw some picks; hopefully not many, but that's the game we play. It's exciting just to be out here."

Speaking further with the media, Rodgers echoed Metcalf's prediction that, despite the turnover, he expects to throw plenty of scores.

"I'm gonna throw some picks, but I'm going to throw some touchdowns, too," Rodgers noted.

Despite a reputation for being a dismissive teammate and 'greater than thou,' Rodgers is showing grace with his new teammates and seems to be giving his all to reshape the negative narratives in what could be his final season.

"DK and I worked out in the offseason together," he added. "We've got a good relationship. We've talked about a lot of football stuff. We FaceTimed, we texted during the offseason, after minicamp. We've got a good relationship. It's going to keep on going."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela