Aaron Rodgers Takes Swipe At Joe Biden While Explaining Aimless Postgame Stroll

Former president's habit of wandering off during public events becomes joke for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback

The concern about Aaron Rodgers after Tuesday's practice was about his leg and why it was wrapped after being attended to by trainers. Turns out that was nothing and hardly the highlight of the day, considering the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took a swipe at former President Joe Biden.

So where to go next? The leg issue or the swipe at Biden?

Rodgers Does The Joe Biden

This is OutKick, so we're going with the Sleepy Joe thing first.

During Rodgers' press conference on Tuesday, a reporter said he noticed how the quarterback seemed to wander aimlessly around the field after the team's first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rodgers was eventually seen walking off the field with Steelers defensive veterans T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

So, the reporter wanted to know, does Rodgers talk to the cornerstone players a lot?

"All the time," Rodgers said. "I'm not trying to break up that bromance, because anytime I rip on one of the two, the other one just takes his back really quick. I really love and respect that friendship. It's a cool one to watch."

Aaron Rodgers Tells A Funny About Biden

And this is where Rodgers becomes Rodgers. His mind fires so fast, he sometimes takes a question about X and transitions to talking about Y.

"I mean, I'm older, so I gravitate towards the old heads, and I just happened to find myself walking," Rodgers said. "One of the weird things is I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there [thinking], who do I know on Jacksonville? I know Heath Farwell, the special teams coach. I played against him. I know Chad Morton. He was with us. I've met Trevor [Lawrence] a few times.

"So, I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden, like, I guess I don't know anybody here, so I'm going to just walk off, and I found Cam and TJ and walked next to them."

Rodgers Reminds Us What Biden Did

Rodgers smiled broadly. He knew what he did.

He took a swipe at Biden, who had this habit of kind of wandering off when he wasn't being properly directed by his handlers.

It infamously happened at the G7 conference last year.

It happened a lot.

Everyone saw it except the Democrats. And the media.

It happened so often that the guy who current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considered as a running mate when he tried to run for president, also noticed.

Rodgers Leg Apparently Fine

(Rodgers, by the way, politely declined Kennedy's advances, which is good because MAHA and not the Oval Office was in the secretary's future.)

Anyway, it was a moment for Rodgers.

There was another important moment: He was seen getting attended to by trainers during practice and that raised eyebrows because Rodgers is the freaking starting quarterback. And Pittsburgh is relying on him more than it relies on Primanti Bros. for fries inside greasy sandwiches.

Not to fear.

"He just got stepped on," coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "It was nothing of any significance. He finished his work."