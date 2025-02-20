Aaron Rodgers Flicks Up With Steelers Nemesis Who Told Him To Retire

The Pittsburgh Steelers are potential big buyers for a new quarterback this offseason, with Aaron Rodgers approaching free agency.

One Steelers defender, safety DeShon Elliott, said earlier this month that he'd rather see Rodgers retire than welcome him to Pittsburgh, especially after hearing news that his team might be interested in the 41-year-old QB.

"Leave his a** at the retirement home," Elliott posted on social media, responding to a post about Rodgers.

In a complete twist, the two appear to hold no bad blood over the comments.

A recent photo shared on Proactive SP’s social media showed Rodgers and Elliott at the same training facility, looking like buddies.

Is Aaron Rodgers really on his way to Pittsburgh?

READ: Steelers Safety Wants Nothing To Do With Aaron Rodgers

Elliott has long felt some animosity toward Rodgers. As a safety for the Detroit Lions, Elliott once criticized Rodgers for calling out the NFC North squad.

"Yeah, he’s a Hall of Famer, but I just don’t like the way he’s been talking about my guys all year and the way that team views us, so we’re going to go out there and prove something," Elliott previously said.

With limited options, Rodgers may be best suited for Pittsburgh, a team that, under coach Mike Tomlin, does not rely heavily on offense for success. Rodgers played a strong year in 2024 (relative to his age), putting up 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Steelers' 2024 QB depth featured a tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks were on one-year deals.

Going with Rodgers doesn’t make much sense for a Steelers offense stuck in neutral since Ben Roethlisberger’s days.

In Aaron’s case, joining a middling Steelers offense seems like a move destined to leave the team barely reaching .500 at its best. DeShon Elliott surely wouldn't mind seeing his new buddy head to Pittsburgh.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela